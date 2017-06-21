Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Frustrated School Board Members Form A New Statewide Organization

By & 41 minutes ago

Frustrated with the stance taken by the Vermont School Board Association on issues like Act 46 and statewide teacher health care negotiations,some school board members have taken the step of forming a new group. It's called the Alliance of Vermont School Board Members.

As issues relating to school budgets take center-stage in Montpelier, one of the organizers of the group, Jack Bryar, spoke to Vermont Edition about why the Alliance was formed and what the organization's goals are.

Listen to the conversation above. Broadcast during Vermont Edition on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 during the noon hour; rebroadcast during the 7 p.m. hour.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
VPR News
Education

Related Content

Scott And Lawmakers Cut Deal Over Teacher Health Plans, But Details Are Still Hazy

By 14 hours ago
A deal between Democratic lawmakers and the Scott administration has paved the way for passage of critical budget and tax bills.
Doug Kerr / Flickr

A tentative compromise between Democratic lawmakers and Republican Gov. Phil Scott over the issue of teacher health benefits appears to have resolved a weeks-long political standoff that had threatened passage of the budget and a key tax bill.

Upcoming Act 46 Vote Could Spell The End For Cabot High School

By Jun 16, 2017
The Cabot School, which serves grades pre-K through 12th grade, sits in the center of downtown Cabot. The outcome of an Act 46 vote on June 20 could mean the closure of Cabot's high school.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

On Tuesday, the towns of Cabot, Danville, Marshfield and Plainfield will vote on merging into one school district under Act 46. If all four towns vote "yes," it will be the beginning of the end for Cabot High School.