Frustrated School Board Members Form A New Statewide Organization

Frustrated with the stance taken by the Vermont School Board Association on issues like Act 46 and statewide teacher health care negotiations,some school board members have taken the step of forming a new group. It's called the Alliance of Vermont School Board Members.

As issues relating to school budgets take center-stage in Montpelier, one of the organizers of the group, Jack Bryar, spoke to Vermont Edition about why the Alliance was formed and what the organization's goals are.

