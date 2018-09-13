Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Fun And (Board) Games: The Tabletop Renaissance

  • Board games of all types seem to be enjoying a resurgence of popularity even in the age of video games.
Live call-in discussion: For decades, families and friends would gather over the Game of Life or Monopoly to compete and bond. And then along came Pong and other video games and Sorry got packed away. But now it's time to roll the dice or get into character because Vermont Edition is leaping into the world of tabletop games.

Erik Stumpf, co-owner of The Frozen Ogre in St. Albans, and Doug Schute, lead content creator at Victory Condition Gaming, update us on what board games people are playing today and why they're being played in this digital age.

And we'll hear from Adam Watt, owner of Carpe Omnis Games which has just released the new game, No Honor Among Thieves.

Post your questions or tell us about what you're playing below of or email us at  vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

