The Future Of Vermont Farming With Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts

By & 10 minutes ago
  • We're talking about challenges and opportunities for Vermont farmers with Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts.
    U.S. Department of Agriculture / flickr

Live call-in discussion: The economy and the environment are changing quickly. How can Vermont's agricultural sector best adapt to keep up? As VPR explores the shifting landscape for Vermont farms, we're talking to Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts about the challenges and opportunities faced by our state's farmers.

Anson Tebbetts is Vermont Secretary of Agriculture, Food and Markets.

Post your questions and comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

From Milk Prices To Army Worms, Vermont Farmers Discuss Challenges

By 1 hour ago
Cows on the Orr family's dairy farm, in Orwell, are pictured in this 2015 file photo. Anson Tebbetts, Vermont's agriculture secretary, spoke to VPR recently about Vermont's dairy industry and about challenges faced by the state's farmers.
Kathleen Masterson / VPR file

When Anson Tebbetts became Vermont's agriculture secretary earlier this year, he conducted a statewide listening tour to hear from farmers about the challenges they have been facing.

Two Vermont Dairy Workers Arrested And Handed Over To Immigration

By Jun 19, 2017
Abel Luna leads protestors in a chant outside the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility where one of the dairy workers is being held.
Kathleen Masterson / VPR

Activists gathered outside the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility Monday morning to protest the arrest of two Vermont dairy farmworkers originally from Mexico.

A Cool, Wet Start To Summer Causes Delays For Farmers

By & Jun 19, 2017
Dannyone / iStock

With frequently wet and cool weather in Vermont this spring and summer, that's meant farmers have had to play catch up when it comes to planting crops and harvesting hay.