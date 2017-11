For the December edition of Live From The Fort, the Gang of Thieves perform live from Studio One at the VPR headquarters in Colchester.

The Band:

Michael Reit - Lead Vocals and Violin

Nick Wood - Guitar and Backing Vocals

Tobin Salas - Bass

Taylor Whipple - Drums

The Set list:

Love Bucket Raise Your Head Sexy Star Circus The Way I Feel

