General Election Races For Governor, House Seats Set In New Hampshire

  • Molly Kelly won the Democratic gubernatorial primary in New Hampshire Tuesday night.
    Elise Amendola / AP

Tuesday, voters in New Hampshire went to the polls in the state’s primary election. Now the stage is set for several major races in the Granite State, including the contest for governor and both of the state's seats in the U.S House.

Molly Kelly won the Democratic primary for governor. She'll now go up against incumbent Republican Chris Sununu in November.

Check out full primary results from New Hampshire Public Radio.

In the 2nd Congressional District, which borders the eastern side of Vermont, Steven Negron won the Republican primary. He'll face incumbent Democrat Annie Kuster in November.

And in the 1st Congressional District, which is open, Republicans picked Eddie Edwards, and Democrats picked Chris Pappas.

For more on the primary results, VPR’s Henry Epp spoke to Dan Barrick, news director at New Hampshire Public Radio. Listen to their full conversation above.

