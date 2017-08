German Chamber Philharmonic, Bremen

Paavo Jarvi, conductor

Vilde Frang, violin; Lawrence Power, viola

Erkki-Sven Tuur: Flamma

Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante for Violin and Viola

Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D

Britten: Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

Listen Friday August 25 at 8 p.m.