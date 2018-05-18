Get Growing: The Spring Gardening Show

It's been a long cold winter followed by a funky spring. And your trees and shrubs really felt the effects. Luckily, we have gardening expert Charlie Nardozzi to help us segue successfully into summer with our gardens intact.

Charlie will discuss how that wicked weather has impacted the plants around you, how to divide perennials and what to plant now. He'll also enlighten us about unusual edibles like oca and mashua and about growing ginger.

Post your gardening questions for Charlie here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, May 21, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.