Get To Know Who's Running For Burlington City Council

On Town Meeting Day, residents in Burlington will cast their ballot on a number of issues, as well as select ward representatives for City Council.

There are eight wards in the city, with one person selected to represent each ward for a two-year term (there are also four district seats, but those aren't up for election this year).

Across those eight total races happening, 15 people are running this year (however in three of the races, the incumbent candidate is running unopposed).

This guide is a snapshot of the candidates running for City Council. It's intended to help citizens of Burlington enter the voting booth more informed about who’s on the ballot, learn why candidates are running, find out some of the candidates' priorities and read their short "elevator pitch" as to why they should be on the council.

Note: These interviews have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Ward 1

Sharon Foley Bushor

Independent candidate, endorsed by Progressive Party; running unopposed

Incumbent; been on the council for 30 years

Editor's note: VPR reached out to Foley Bushor for an interview, but did not hear back.

Ward 2

Max Tracy

Progressive candidate; running unopposed

Incumbent; been on the council since 2012

On why he’s running:

“I think many people, when they get into office, feel that it takes a long time to see things through, and for me, I really want to see a number of things through — namely the Burlington Walk/Bike plan.”

Priorities:

Besides working to implement the new Burlington Walk/Bike plan — which Tracy says is one of his “top priorities for the city” — he says he wants to strengthen and expand the city inclusionary zoning ordinance and talk about ways to “better fund the housing trust fund.”

“We've done a lot of important work over the years but it's really not enough,” he says. “We need to do more in terms of funding affordable housing, especially given that the federal government and the state government really are cutting back or pulling back from that responsibility.”

Tracy expects that the discussion over what to do with Memorial Auditorium will be a big topic in the next term of the council.

“I really want to fight for preserving Memorial — not tearing it down — and reinventing it into a more modern community space that really suits a number of needs,” Tracy says.

‘Elevator pitch’ to voters:

“I think it really comes down to focusing on the needs of the Old North End and making sure that those voices are represented at the City Council, even if they stand in contrast to folks and representatives from other parts of the city. So, we really need to make sure that we have someone who is focused on these issues of affordable housing, on these issues of transportation, on these issues of public safety.

“And given that I have now six years of experience on the council, I'm not only familiar with the needs of the neighborhood — I've not only formed relationships with folks in the neighborhood — but I've also got that experience of the functioning of city government that really helps me to understand how I can craft policy that is responsive to those needs.

“We need to have balance on the City Council. We need to make sure that we have checks on whoever is in the office, and I have proven time and again that I'm not afraid to ask tough questions — and even if that means standing alone. So I think it's important to have those kinds of folks on the City Council.”

Ward 3

Elizabeth "Lizzie" Haskell

Democratic candidate

First time running for office

On why she’s running:

Haskell, who’s been involved in politics since she was a student at UVM, says she’s running because she wants to “make sure every voter's voice is brought to the table in my ward.”

“I know a lot of residents in my ward feel disconnected from the City Council, and I want to make sure that changes,” she says.

Haskell, a recent graduate, says bringing younger people into politics is also important.

“I think what's really crucial about my campaign is that I can bring a new perspective and voice to city hall,” she says. “I think we need more young people involved in politics, and I think bringing a fresh voice to the table would be really good for city hall and the City Council.”

Priorities:

To make sure the residents of her ward are heard, Haskell says she’d like to start off with something basic — holding monthly meetings at different times and locations to try to accommodate a variety of schedules.

“But if people aren't available for those … I want to make sure I'm available to come meet them at times that accommodate them — phone call conversation or by email or text message, whatever way is easiest for them,” she says.

Haskell says she’d also like to work on increasing affordable housing.

“I would like to see expedited review which would put low- and moderate-income housing proposals at the front of the permitting line,” she says. “I also would like to see a protection of inclusionary zoning and make sure that continues.”

Haskell also says that treating the opiate crisis would be a top priority.

“I hope to see an increase in the amount of harm-reduction policies the city has,” she says.

‘Elevator pitch’ to voters:

“I’m running because I want to make sure every voter's voice is brought forward to the table. I'd also like to see an increase in the amount of affordable housing and work on treating the opiate crisis. I'm qualified to do this because I can bring a fresh perspective on it and the amount of lived experiences I've had make me understand the issues quite well.”

James Lockridge

Independent candidate

Ran for City Council in 2005 as a Progressive

On why he’s running:

Lockridge, a longtime administrator of nonprofits and an advocate, says he’s been frustrated by what he sees as a lack of transparent and equitable public processes in the city.

“I've been firmly, viscerally committed to our city government being one that respects the people of the city and includes them in its processes and its decision-making — especially the decisions that affect future generations in Burlington,” he says.

Priorities:

Lockridge says he, like many candidates, is concerned about affordability in Burlington. In his view, “we're on a course to become a city that doesn't reflect our values of diversity and inclusion" unless the city comes up with ways to keep rents low and build more affordable housing.

He says that affordability, like many challenges facing the city, would be resolved by including the “wisdom and experience of the wider public.”

The future of Memorial Auditorium is another top priority for Lockridge. He says the city admits it was neglectful of the building and now it’s important for the city to keep the public engaged in the process of figuring out what to do with the space.

“I think some of what the city rose to and declared has been heard by the current administration, which is now consulting to produce the redevelopment plan and a programming plan for a Memorial Auditorium. That didn't happen until the city insisted that its voice be heard,” he says.

‘Elevator pitch’ to voters:

“Let's have a city that we're all proud of — that respects us enough to hear us and if we aren't interested as individuals in participating, you can at least go to bed at night with optimism and trust in your government. That's what I'm working for as a candidate.

“I think every decision that is made in leadership for the city should be inclusive of the needs of our most vulnerable. We should apply ourselves to including the scope of our community in ... [the] design of our future, and our decision-making process should be one that is transparent enough for us to feel that the city has integrity.”

Brian Pine

Progressive candidate

Served on the City Council from 1991 to 1995

On why he’s running:

Pine, a longtime resident of Burlington, says that the role of a councilor is to serve constituents and he wants to find ways to engage people in a “more meaningful, more substantive way.”

“I also have a strong desire to make a positive difference in — not just in the community in general — but a real specific emphasis ... on bringing folks into the process and improving lives for people who are often marginalized and don't have access to political and economic power,” he says.

Priorities:

Pine says that housing is a priority, particularly getting “to the table with UVM to negotiate more student housing on or adjacent to campus.”

He also says that there are some more “mundane” issues he'd like to work on — like the minimum housing ordinance and revising an ordinance that would require all rental properties meet energy standards when they're sold.

“I would like to get back to looking at what can we do to really ramp up the energy efficiency of our rental properties,” Pine says. “Not a lot of them [rental properties] turn over every year, so you're going to get a small number, but it's an incredible opportunity because basically money is on the table at that time.”

Pine says addressing issues around accessibility and figuring out what to do with Memorial Auditorium are also important topics the council needs to address.

"I think … that we need to find a way to preserve Memorial Auditorium,” he says. “I think we've heard loud and clear from the community the value of that building.”

‘Elevator pitch’ to voters:

“I am committed to affordable housing. I believe that our future depends on having good, solid, living-wage jobs. So anything as a city we can do to increase and encourage both the retention of those jobs we have now and the creation of new jobs that will provide a family wage or at least a ladder to middle-class wages for people is really important to maintain a healthy, thriving, vibrant community.

“I have a very strong background in affordable housing. I've worked in youth employment, youth development and I believe that our young people are most important, [our] future is vested in them. I want to see us create ways for our seniors to age in place because I believe that if a senior raises their family here and works their whole life and they want to stay in Burlington, we need to find ways to make that possible.”

Ward 4

Kurt Wright

Republican candidate; running unopposed

Incumbent; first elected in 1995 and has served 14 years (non-consecutively); also serves as a representative in the state Legislature

On why he’s running:

“First and foremost because I love representing my ward, [the] New North End, on the City Council and working for the best interest of the city,” he says. “I think that my ability to work across party lines, work with everyone, and also including the administration, the mayor … You need counselors who are will work with the mayor when we agree with them, but then we'll really challenge them when we don't ... and of course as the only Republican on the City Council, I think that balance and perspective is important there.”

Priorities:

Wright says that he’s already proposed some items that the council will be looking at in the spring, including giving targeted tax relief to certain groups of people in Burlington, like seniors.

“We're also looking at fees of all the programs, whether we can reduce some of the fees of the programs and potentially reducing or eliminating the business personal property tax on machinery and equipment,” he says.

Wright also pointed to the reform and streamlining of the permitting system in the city, which he says he championed, and says he wants to make sure progress on that issue continues.

He says that he’s a supporter of good development that “grows and expands our tax base.”

“I think that can bring in more tax revenue and help maintain or reduce the overall tax burden on Burlingtonians,” he says.

‘Elevator pitch’ to voters:

“It's important to have the balance and perspective on the council that I represent, but also someone who is coming from — I think people referred to me as this — a common sense perspective on the City Council, by working together with people to get things done and working across party lines, which I have to because I'm the only Republican on the 12-member board, and that I'm a strong voice for our ward in the New North End and for making sure that our voices are heard. I think that that's critically important to the City Council and to the New North End.”

Ward 5

William "Chip" Mason

Democratic candidate

Incumbent; been on the council since 2012

On why he’s running:

Mason says the city has come a long way in his six years on the council.

“But I sort of feel like the work's not done — both citywide … and then I would say there are some Ward 5 or South End specific issues,” Mason says.

He says South End projects like PlanBTV South and the Parkway Project are two issues more focused in his ward that he is running to work on. A citywide issue that's important for the council to work on, Mason says, is deciding if the city should maintain a carried interest in Burlington Telecom.

Priorities:

Mason, who chairs the ordinance committee, says that they’ve been dealing with "quality-of-life issues" that he expects will be part of larger conversations and take up significant council time in the next two years.

“I envision that will be a continuing dialogue regarding ... what social services we can provide for those of needs, what is the appropriate expectation of the public and the community in terms of behavior,” he says. “And then how do we address those behavioral issues within a compassionate manner, but also attempting to also remedy or address some of those issues.”

Mason also says he expects what the city should do with Memorial Auditorium and the block it is on will be big conversation topics.

“Are we talking about just Memorial or are we really talking about the entire super block?” Mason says. “Because as you know it, or at least the conversation thus far, has not been limited to one single parcel — it's the entire block and that's a much larger project.”

'Elevator pitch' to voters:

“I'm a 40-plus year resident of the city of Burlington, over the last six years — as well the 14 before —living in the South End.

“I've developed a number of relationships. I think it takes time to sort of get your feet in, to understand what goes on in the council and how to be effective. I do think that — coupled with I’m the only lawyer on the council — and we're increasingly seeing legal issues come up pretty much all the time. So I do think my ability to provide input to the council — on those specific issues as a councilor, not as a lawyer per se — are unique and do provide significant benefit both to my constituents as well as to the council.”

Jesse Warren

Progressive candidate

First time running for office

On why he’s running:

Warren says he was inspired to run when he was looking at the decisions being made by the council – such as the sale of Burlington Telecom and development issues — and considering how they’ll affect not only his own life, but the life of his future kids.

“I like to think developing is good and can serve a lot of good purposes for our city, but I think I've just seen us moving away from really taking into consideration what's going to be good for everyone in the community,” he says. “It feels to me like we're moving toward leaving a lot of people out of the process and honestly it feels like we're doing that at every level of government … so I decided to get in and see if I could try to change things.”

Priorities:

Warren says when he talks to people in the South End, people of all ages and income levels are concerned about affordability and housing.

“What I'd like to see us do is address that — not by putting a Band-Aid on the problem, but by really talking about the core underlying issues, because housing affordability is not just a housing affordability problem; it's a wage problem,” he says. “So we need to talk about how we can raise wages and borrowings, and we need to talk about education. It's very closely tied to education.”

Regarding development, Warren says the city needs to ask how development decisions are going to affect working-class people and then to hear the public's issues and concerns with projects.

“I think a lot of the division we see in our city right now is largely the result of people feeling like what is happening is leaving them out, and I don't think it needs to be like that,” he says. “We have a lot of forums, we have public comment at City Council meetings, but that's not a conversation — that's just checkbox engagement.”

'Elevator pitch' to voters:

“I talk about affordability, I talk about addressing the core issues that are affecting housing affordability for families. I talk about having the school board and City Council working closely together on issues like the achievement gap.

“I talk about leading in a way that is going to bring us together rather than divide us — which is about having again those honest conversations, understanding conversations, and bringing people together and talking about what we want rather than just saying 'this is what we're going to do' and asking people if they have any questions.”

Ward 6

Joel FitzGerald

Republican candidate

First time running for office

On why he’s running:

FitzGerald, a longtime Burlington resident, is the athletics facilities operations manager at the University of Vermont. He says that there’s a segment of the population that isn’t being heard in Burlington, a group he calls "the toolbox guys" – like plumbers and electricians.

“I'm running because I want to be the voice that nobody's talking about,” FitzGerald says. “They're just not talking about the middle Americans that are working in Burlington, just regular guys. And I think we need a voice. I think I've lived it, and I think I continue to live it, and I think I'm the perfect guy to spread my message and to spread our message to the voters.”

Priorities:

FitzGerald says one thing he wants to do is bring seniors back to the table.

“Talking to the elders, they feel that the city has done a great job with the 20s and 30s, but it has left them without a voice,” he says. “We have seniors in my neighborhood that have spent their whole lives working here, saving here, expected to finish out a life here. Now with the high taxes and with a 10 percent tax increase looming, they're very fearful of where they're going to end up.”

FitzGerald says the city needs more good paying jobs, ones that are sustainable and long term, so that people want to live in Burlington.

“We need to attract more of the young, smart people,” he says. “We have the most beautiful city in the world — why would people not want to come here? The reason right now is affordability. We need to make it affordable. We need tax breaks, we just need incentives and we need to put a committee together to form some incentives to get people here.”

Another challenge FitzGerald sees is figuring out a way to replace and pay for infrastructure in the city, like roads and water pipes.

'Elevator pitch' to voters:

“If elected I will do my best to work on these and other city issues in the most transparent, collaborative way I can. I will listen to the vote of my ward and bring that voice to every council meeting and that's what I’m running on … transparency, collaboration, taxes, inclusion and accessibility. … I don't think the city is broken. I just think it needs a little help and a little maintenance, that's all.”

Karen Paul

Democratic candidate

Incumbent; been on the council since 2008

On why she’s running:

Paul grew up in Burlington and says other than the years she was in college, she’s always lived in the city and has a deep personal connection to Ward 6.

“It's not only an oath of office — it's really a bond that I have with the voters of Ward 6,” she says. “When I walk down the streets ... there are still many people in this ward who remember me when I was in high school or in grade school. So that's part of it — I have the passion for the job in wanting to continue to do this.”

Paul says she also has a “strong record of leadership on the council,” experience working in the private and nonprofit sectors and working in finance.

Priorities:

Paul says when she first ran in 2008, she ran on addressing quality of life and fiscal issues. In the ensuing 10 years, she says some of those issues have been addressed, but there is still work she’d like to do.

“Fiscal responsibility is not exactly a task that there's a beginning and an end to. It's sort of like balancing your checkbook every month,” she says. “You have to keep doing it every month, so that's an ongoing thing.”

Related to housing, Paul says they’ve made progress — she cited expanding the Housing Trust Fund and passing form-based code — but she says there are still a number of issues the council hasn’t gotten to yet.

“We're still working on the Neighborhood Project which obviously is very important to people in Ward 6,” she says. “So I would continue to work on that and to advocate for the issues that Ward 6 residents care about — which is quality of life concerns, code enforcement, enforcing quality of life ordinances and housing of students.”

‘Elevator pitch’ to voters:

“I feel a tremendous connection to the people that I serve, whether they've lived here for six months or they've lived here for 60 years.

“I feel a tremendous responsibility and obligation to preserve and to serve well, to listen to people and to have an open mind about issues. Governing is about balance. It's about listening.

“And what I have found is that when people know that I have been listening — even if they haven't agreed with me — they have supported me. Why should people re-elect me? Because I think that it's that combination of experience, leadership ... and real passion for the position that I think benefits the constituents I serve and benefits the city of Burlington.”

Charles Simpson

Progressive candidate

Ran for Burlington City Council's South District seat in 2017

On why he’s running:

Simpson says he has a background in grassroots planning and has been involved in a number campaigns in Burlington – such as the Coalition for a Livable City — and on many of these issues, Simpson feels that city hasn’t listened to citizens.

“Having experience of that, having tried to work through the grassroots citizen process, I've discovered that the city is deaf and dumb in terms of listening to the populace, so I said 'Well OK, I guess I'd better run for City Council,’” he says.

Priorities:

Simpson says the issues in the city all center around housing.

“What we have is a city which has very high property values, very high taxes and very high rents, so the question is how to address this, and I think we have to address a number [of] different levels,” he says.

Simpson thinks that moving University of Vermont students from off-campus housing to on-campus housing could be part of the solution, and he thinks that the university should use space on Trinity Campus for student housing.

Aside from moving students back to campus, Simpson says basing F-35 fighter jets at the Burlington International Airport will make the city a less attractive place to live.

“We're bringing in the F-35, four times louder [than F-16s], much bigger noise impact zone," he says. “So this is a massive assault on the housing stock throughout the entire region. I would ask the Air Force to reconsider the basing of the F-35."

Simpson says he’d also like the Neighborhood Planning Assemblies to get more funding and have more power in the city.

'Elevator pitch' to voters:

“I think we need new blood, I think we need a new perspective. I think that we need new policies … I think if I were to boil it down into one phrase it would be 'livability.'

"We need a city in which livability for its residents is the key criteria, not a cash cow for developers which is I think unfortunately what the city has defined itself. It's very proud of the fact that it's raised the credit rating of the city which is fine, which is good, but that is not the only criteria by which we should judge city government.”

Ward 7

Ali Dieng

Democratic/Progressive candidate

Incumbent; been on the council since 2017

On why he’s running:

Dieng was elected last year in a special election after a sitting council member moved out of the city. He says he’s running again to “bring new voice, new perspectives, new ideas and to foster inclusion, diversity and equity at the council.”

Dieng says he can bring people together and help include more of the public in the political process.

“To me it is about connecting with your constituents, hearing their concerns and making sure that those concerns are addressed in a timely and nice fashion,” he says.

Priorities:

Dieng says in his time on the council he’s pushed for looking at issues through an “equity lens.” He cites the issue of changing a downtown mural that many say is not inclusive.

“I think that conversation sparked a lot of thinking, new thinking, that people now pay attention,” he says.

To address affordability in Burlington, Dieng says the city should work to attract people who can create jobs.

“We also have ... Burlington Technical Center. I think we need to push a stronger emphasis to have labor-ready kids who have the skills and the knowledge to be able to work,” Dieng says. “And that way investors will say ‘Oh this is a great community. ... How about we come here?’ Let's make sure that our youth have the skills and knowledge necessary in order to bring people who can invest in here in new companies.”

‘Elevator pitch’ to voters:

“I've been here only 10 years in the United States and during my 10 years here I accomplish things that maybe people who were born and raised here will never accomplish in their life.

"I'm a hard worker. I'm a listener and I am also a collaborator, you know. And I will always never leave you alone — if I get your vote, I'll come back and have a talk with you.

"I've been a public servant since I've been here and since even I was in Africa. I'm an organizer and this is what I love — and this is a city that I love and I will put my knowledge and skills for this city because I want to leave a legacy for my children, and I know you do too as a constituent. When you vote for me, I will represent you to the best of my abilities."

James Loop II

Independent candidate

First time running

On why he’s running:

Loop says he started going to City Council meetings and was frustrated by things he saw.

“I thought, 'Well I have a choice — either get involved or just complain,'” he says. “I thought, ‘Well this time I really want to get involved in things.’”

Loop says that he thinks it can be a challenge for councilors to represent their ward on a "broad spectrum" and that issues can get bogged down over small things.

“I see a lot of resolutions going on the council table and there's not a lot of thought or they're getting amended very last minute so you might go to the council meeting and speak and then all of a sudden they're amended last minute,” he says.

Priorities:

Loop says that taxes are a “hot issue” in the New North End where he lives.

“I don't think anybody disagrees we need strong schools, but taxes just seem to keep going up and so there's a lot of frustration,” he says. “I think we really need to stay focused and work with legislators on alternatives to funding the schools.”

On the issue of affordable housing, Loop says his real estate experience working at RE/MAX would be an asset to the council since he sometimes works with communities outside of Burlington and the state.

“So those are things I can bring back to Burlington for — and if I don't have the solution, I can reach out and be like, ‘Hey what's working in your community?’” he says. “I think that's a really valuable thing to have on the council.”

‘Elevator pitch’ to voters:

“I'm here to listen — I put my cell phone on my city web page, on my Facebook. I think that just tells the public I'm available; call me. I'm ready to listen, hear you and bring your voice to City Council. And if ever you feel that's not happening, then call me; we'll talk about it. I'm available and I think that's how I've always been. I've always been very open and able to receive input.”

Ward 8

JF Carter Neubieser

Progressive candidate

First time running

On why he’s running:

Neubieser got into politics in 2016 as a volunteer for Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign. After being energized by that work and a summer spent working for VPIRG, he helped form UVM Progressives.

“We kind of formed the UVM Progressives with the idea that Ward 8 picks up most campus and we should really run a student candidate because we felt like the current city councilor just didn't share the values we shared as activists,” he says.

Priorities:

Neubieser says that the first issue he’d like to address if elected to City Council is participatory budgeting – the idea would allow the Neighborhood Planning Assemblies more control into the city budgeting process.

“That's really important for me because right now the budget really is just handed down by the mayor, City Council vets and votes on it,” he says. “People need to feel like their voices are heard.”

Neubieser says he’d also push for the city to go to 100 percent renewable energy.

The third big priority for Neubieser is to form a citizen civil rights commission. He says conversations about systematic oppression are being had on the UVM campus but aren’t part of “the grand political discourse, even in liberal Vermont.”

'Elevator pitch' to the voters:

“Having a student that is representative of the folks that are living on campus and can really empathize with what it's like to be a student — it's definitely something that we focus on because as a campaign, we feel like that's really important.

“Most young people do agree with taking bold and aggressive steps to curb our impact on the climate and curb our impact on global climate change, and most young people agree with us having a real say in what goes on in our community.

“That's young people ... but also long-term residents are really behind these ideas and they feel like their voices should just be heard in city government, which I feel is not a radical idea.”

Adam Roof

Independent candidate, endorsed by Democrats

Incumbent; been on the council since 2015

On why he’s running:

Roof says the work of a city councilor is “really rewarding and fulfilling.”

"This community has given me a lot, and this is the best way that I've found in my young career to be able to give back to that to that community," he says.

Priorities:

One of Roof’s top priorities has been working on programs to prevent sexual assault. He's worked to get a pilot program off the ground that will offer bartenders training in bystander intervention.

“We're planning on doing at least six trainings over 18 months as a pilot program. We'll probably end up doing a lot more,” he says.

Roof, the chair of the public safety committee, also wants to do more work on helping the homeless population in the city. On housing and affordability, he says he’d also like to work on finding ways to develop and retain affordable housing units in the city.

A more abstract challenge facing the city, Roof says, is improving community dialogue and political participation.

“We have an epidemic of low-voter participation and we have an epidemic of low-civic participation — we're not seeing a diverse and full representation of our community in the folks that are participating in the dialogue,” he says.

'Elevator pitch' to voters:

“Ward 8 is a unique ward in its shape, its demographic, in how it came to be. I think it has taken me, over this first term, a lot of hard work to really understand the type of representative that is effective in that sort of environment.

“You have to broker interactions and broker solutions and broker ideas … in a conflict-rich environment especially between the folks who are living drastically different lifestyles — namely, if you want to simplify, students and long-term residents. That's something that I've worked really hard on, it's something that I have the experience on doing. I have a record of delivering on those things.

“I think the vast majority of people that I've worked with or who have followed me at all, who have supported me, know me as someone that's thoughtful, that cares deeply and invests a lot of myself and a lot of my time and energy into serving that community. I think that I'm the most qualified candidate to be able to serve in the way that I've come to learn that Ward 8 really is deserving of."