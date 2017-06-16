Get Your Entomology On: The Annual Bug Show

Live call-in discussion: Even if you're not a fan of insects, you have to be intrigued by their variety, colors, and characteristics. The Annual Bug Show is your opportunity to learn about and get more comfortable with the insects that surround you.

Field naturalist Bryan Pfeiffer and Kent McFarland, a biologist at the Vermont Center for Ecostudies, answer your questions on Vermont's bug life.

Post your questions, comments, or insect photos here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, June 19, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.