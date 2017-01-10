Related Program: 
Getting Doctors And Patients To Speak The Same Language

2017-01-10
  • We're talking to guests from the Vermont-based Center for Communication in Medicine about how both doctors and patients can improve communication.
    daizuoxin / iStock

If you feel like you and your doctor speak different languages, how do you get on the same page about your health? We’re talking about how to facilitate the tough conversations that need to happen for the healthcare system to work and for Vermonters to stay healthy.

We're joined by Celia Bandman and Dr. Bernard Bandman of the Center for Communication in Medicine.

Post your questions and comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

