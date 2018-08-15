Getting The Lay Of The Land After Vermont's 2018 Primary Election

The primary races are decided, and we're on to the general election campaign in Vermont. Christine Hallquist won the Democratic nomination for governor, and incumbent Gov. Phil Scott won the Republican nomination.

And we'll soon get a better sense of what kind of financial resources campaigns have heading into the general election, with a campaign finance filing deadline at midnight Wednesday.

