'Girl Rising': How Education Helps Girls Overcome Poverty, Discrimination

You know the story of Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani girl who was almost assassinated for advocating for girls' education, and who later won a Nobel Peace Prize for efforts. But a new book by Vermont writer reminds us there are millions of Malalas in the world, and the barriers to their education are profound.

On the next Vermont Edition we talk with Tanya Lee Stone about her book, Girl Rising: Changing the World One Girl A Time, which explores the impact that girls' education in developing countries has on the health and economic outcomes of girls themselves and their communities. Stone's book is a companion to the 2013 film Girl Rising.

Also, a recount in the Vermont Legislature. On Wednesday morning, a panel of lawmakers will begin a second recount of ballots cast in the Orange-1 legislative district. The results of that election gave Republican challenger Bob Frenier an eight-vote edge over incumbent Progressive Susan Hatch Davis. A recount narrowed Frenier's victory to seven votes, but Davis and Democratic lawmakers say the recount procedures weren't followed correctly, leading to a second recount that will be conducted this week by lawmakers themselves inside the Statehouse. VPR's Peter Hirschfeld gives us the back story.

And, NPR's Pentagon reporter Tom Bowman shares his insight into the Department of Defense. A graduate of Saint Michael's College in Colchester, Bowman will be speaking at his alma mater on Thursday evening about his war reporting in Iraq and Afghanistan.

