Give Peace A Chance: Vermont's Tradition Of Pacifism

Live call-in discussion: Vermont has a long tradition of pacifism and activism for peace. The movement can be traced from the early Quakers through to the back-to-the-land movement, and to the many groups advocating for peace in the state today.

We're looking at the peace movement in Vermont and discussing strategies for pacifism and non-violent protest with Rachel Siegel, executive director of the Peace & Justice Center, Dr. John Reuwer of Physicians for Social Responsibility and Peter Schumann, founder of Bread and Puppet Theater.

