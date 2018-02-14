Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Give Peace A Chance: Vermont's Tradition Of Pacifism

3 hours ago
  • Vermont organizations have a long tradition of promoting peace and non-violent protest.
Live call-in discussion: Vermont has a long tradition of pacifism and activism for peace. The movement can be traced from the early Quakers through to the back-to-the-land movement, and to the many groups advocating for peace in the state today.

We're looking at the peace movement in Vermont and discussing strategies for pacifism and non-violent protest with Rachel Siegel, executive director of the Peace & Justice Center, Dr. John Reuwer of Physicians for Social Responsibility and Peter Schumann, founder of Bread and Puppet Theater

Post your questions or comments about Vermont's tradition of peace here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Peace Pilgrim's 28-Year Walk For 'A Meaningful Way Of Life'

By editor Dec 31, 2012

In 1953, Mildred Norman set off from the Rose Bowl parade on New Year's Day with a goal of walking the entire country for peace. She left her given name behind and took up a new identity: Peace Pilgrim.

When Peace Pilgrim started out, the Korean War was still under way, and an ominous threat of a nuclear attack was on the minds of many Americans. And so, with "Peace Pilgrim" written across her chest, she began walking "coast to coast for peace."

Communes, The Hippie Invasion And How The 1970s Changed The State

By & Sep 14, 2016
Courtesy of Kate Daloz

The 1970s were a time of huge change in Vermont, as the back-to-the land movement swept the country and communes dotted the state. We’re hearing stories from that era of transformation and looking at how 1970s counterculture shaped the state we know today.