Giving Thanks: What Are You Grateful For?

Live call-in discussion: On the day before Thanksgiving, what are are you grateful for? Wednesday on Vermont Edition, we're exploring who and what makes us feel gratitude, and how we can turn feelings of gratefulness into action.

Joining the conversation is the Rev. Mara Dowdall, the senior minister of the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington, as well as Randall Balmer, a professor of religion and American religious history at Dartmouth who's also an Episcopal priest.

To talk about expressing gratefulness through food on the eve of Thanksgiving, we'll also speak with Chef Lyndon Virkler, a chef instructor at the New England Culinary Institute and the co-author of Farm to Table: The Essential Guide to Sustainable Food Systems for Students, Professionals, and Consumers.

Share what you're grateful for, or how you express gratefulness, in the comments here or email vermontedition@vpr.net

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.