Giving Tuesday: Every Gift To VPR Also Benefits The Vermont Foodbank

November 28, 2017 is Giving Tuesday, a worldwide celebration of philanthropy during this season of gratitude. For the third year, VPR is collaborating with Vermont Foodbank to provide healthy meals to hungry Vermonters while supporting VPR.

With every gift to VPR on Monday and Tuesday, November 27-28, two generous individuals in Burlington and Shelburne will donate 15 meals to the Foodbank. Every gift makes a difference, and it's a great way to help a neighbor in need while supporting your public radio station.

One in four Vermonters struggles with hunger. Vermont Foodbank is the state’s largest hunger-relief organization, serving Vermont through a network of 215 food shelves, meal sites, schools, hospitals, and housing sites. Last year the Vermont Foodbank distributed nearly 12 million pounds of food to 153,100 Vermonters. Learn more about the Vermont Foodbank.

In Vermont, we value strong communities and helping one another. Your gift to VPR through Tuesday, November 28 will help a Vermonter in need. Thank you for being part of our community!

FAQ

What is Giving Tuesday?

Giving Tuesday is a global giving movement celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It was started in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation as a response to commercialization and consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Giving Tuesday harnesses the generosity of people around the world to bring about real change in their communities and kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

Has VPR done this kind of partnership before?

This is our third Giving Tuesday collaboration with Vermont Foodbank. VPR has a history of partnerships where gifts to VPR also help benefit another cause. We've worked with the Vermont Foodbank, the Shareheat and Warmth programs (heating assistance), Hunger Free Vermont and the Children's Literacy Foundation. We give voice to these issues through our news programming, of course, but as a statewide institution deeply rooted in the communities we serve, we feel a responsibility to do what we can to improve the quality of life here in our beloved state.

How much money is going to the Foodbank with my donation?

Two generous donors in Burlington and Shelburne are giving $9 to the Foodbank for every gift to VPR during our Giving Tuesday effort. Since every $3 donated to the Foodbank can provide five meals for our neighbors, each $9 donation can provide 15 meals to a neighbor in need.

What constitutes a “meal”?

The Foodbank uses "meals" to measure its impact, based on the USDA's universal meal size of 1.2 pounds. They could talk about how many pounds your gift will provide, but most people don’t go to the grocery store and think “I need 30 pounds of food to get me through the week.” The Foodbank distributes a wide variety of nutritious foods from all food groups to ensure that the Vermonters who turn to them for help have what they need to prepare the healthy meals they need to thrive.

Why not fundraise directly for the Foodbank on the air?

The FCC prohibits us from fundraising directly on the air for any organization other than ourselves. However, this kind of partnership is allowed and we see it as a way to do a little bit more for our community. In addition to providing meals to Vermonters, the effort is also helping to raise awareness about food insecurity in our community. We are also encouraging our listeners to support other organizations they care about. The Vermont Foodbank is doing a fundraiser of their own today, as well.

On rare occasions, the FCC has granted VPR a special one-day license to fundraise for another organization. In the last 15 years, VPR has held one-day fundraisers for WNYC to restore their tower after 9/11 in 2001, for the Red Cross after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and for the Vermont Disaster Relief Fund following Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

