'Good Dog!': Training Your Pooch Properly

By & 43 minutes ago
  • A puppy sits and looks sadly at the camera.
    That beautiful new puppy dog that you just welcomed into your home can start being trained after its second round of vaccinations, says Nathan Whitehorne of The Upbeat K9.
    TatyanaGI / iStock

Live call-in discussion: There might be nothing to ever equal the unbridled joy of bringing home a new dog. As the pup races around its new home smelling the thousands of smells that live in its new abode, it's hard not to share the excitement. Then the real work starts — training your new pooch.

Whitney Doremus, owner and trainer at Vermont Dog Club in Essex Junction, and Nathan Whitehorne, owner and head trainer at The Upbeat K9 in Rutland, join Vermont Edition to share their expertise on dog training — and they're ready to answer your dog training questions.

Post your dog training questions or experiences below, or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 2, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

