'Good Rosie!' Author, Illustrator And Canine Inspiration Wow Kids At Burlington Event

Over the weekend, a crowd of picture book fans got a chance to meet award-winning author Kate DiCamillo and illustrator Harry Bliss, a part-time Burlington resident. Attendees also got to know one of the furry, four-legged inspirations for the duo's new picture book.

It’s not every day that kids get to meet their favorite children’s book creators and a semi-famous dog. But that’s exactly what happened for a theater full of DiCamillo and Bliss fans in Burlington on Sunday.

The author and illustrator were there to talk about their new picture book collaboration, Good Rosie! The book is about one dog’s adventures in learning how to make friends.

While Rosie is a fictional dog, a good deal of inspiration came from Bliss’ dog Penny, who charmed her young audience in Burlington. But talking before the show, DiCamillo and Bliss knew they would be upstaged.

"You know that old adage, children and dogs, right?" said DiCamillo. "You’re always going to be shown up ... so, like, clearly Penny will steal the show."

"She will steal the show," Bliss confirmed.

And she did, periodically breaking up the talk by barking for a game of chase or a bowl of water.

DiCamillo and Bliss have collaborated in the past, but this book was different. Usually, a publisher assigns an artist to illustrate an author’s manuscript. But in this case, the two knew they wanted to work together on a dog book. So Bliss sent some sketches to DiCamillo, and those inspired the story.

They were on the same page, so to speak.

"We share a dog sensibility," DiCamillo explained.

"Well, Kate’s the only one I trust to do that. ... I trust her to see into the motivation of the drawings that I send to her," Bliss elaborated. "It’s true, we do have a very similar sensibility."

And that sensibility is certainly appreciated by Penny, the self-appointed star of the show.