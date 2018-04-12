GOP Legislative Leaders On Education Funding, Water Quality And Other Issues

Live call-in discussion: The end of the Legislative session looms, but there is still time for movement on a number of key issues. We get input on education funding, financing clean water efforts, the state minimum wage and paid family leave from the Republican legislative leadership.

Don Turner, House minority leader from Milton, and Joe Benning, Senate minority leader from Lyndonville, look at these issues and assess the session so far.

