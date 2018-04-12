Related Program: 
GOP Legislative Leaders On Education Funding, Water Quality And Other Issues

By & 23 minutes ago
  • "Vermont Edition" hears from GOP Legislative leaders on some of the key issues that remain to be decided in the final weeks of the biennium.
    Ric Cengeri / VPR

Live call-in discussion: The end of the Legislative session looms, but there is still time for movement on a number of key issues. We get input on education funding, financing clean water efforts, the state minimum wage and paid family leave from the Republican legislative leadership.

Don Turner, House minority leader from Milton, and Joe Benning, Senate minority leader from Lyndonville, look at these issues and assess the session so far.

Post your questions or comments below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, April 13, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

