Gov. Scott, 9 Other Governors Urge Senators Not To Repeal The Affordable Care Act

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott joined nine other governors from around the country in urging the leaders of the U.S. Senate not to go through with the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. The bipartisan group of governors sent a letter to Senate leaders of both parties on Wednesday.

The governors are urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to set aside what they call a flawed bill.

“Congress should be working to make health insurance more affordable while stabilizing the health insurance market, but this bill and similar proposals won’t accomplish those goals,” the letter reads.

Scott, a Republican, says he recognizes the need to fix problems in the Affordable Care Act. However, at a State House press conference he added, “Doing something as drastic as what they're considering would have a devastating effect on Vermont and many other states” he said Thursday afternoon. “So, we continue to advocate to go slow, make sure you have something in place that's appealing and not repeal something before there's a replacement in place” he explained.

All three members of Vermont's congressional delegation have condemned attempts to repeal the ACA.

The letter signed by Vt Gov. Phil Scott and nine other bi-partisan governors from around the country, voicing concern about repealing the Affordable Care Act.
Credit Courtesy / Gov. Phil Scott's Office

