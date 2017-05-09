Related Programs: 
Gov. Scott Assesses New Marijuana Legalization Bill For Public Safety

    Governor Phil Scott is examing the details of a new compromise marijuana legalization bill to see if it meets his concerns about driver impairment
Gov. Phil Scott is reviewing a Senate compromise marijuana legalization bill to see if the plan addresses his public safety concerns.

The bill includes an approach favored by the House that allows individuals to possess up to an ounce of pot and two mature plants or four immature plants.

The compromise also calls for a special commission to study the best way to implement a state regulatory approach that's supported by the Senate. It's a plan that calls for retail stores and the taxation of pot. The report would be subject to legislative approval next winter.

Throughout the session, Scott has expressed concern about people driving under the influence of marijuana. 

"He would want to ensure that key public safety and public health questions were answered,” said Rebecca Kelley, Scott's communications director. “The bill has evolved over the last several weeks, so we would want to take a closer look at it to see whether or not it addresses those questions,” said Kelley.

The House Judiciary committee is expected to review the compromise plan on Wednesday.

Phil Scott
Government & Politics
Marijuana
Vermont Legislature
