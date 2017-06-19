Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

Gov. Scott Calls For Investment In Clean Water, Commits To Lake Champlain Cleanup

By 1 hour ago
  • As top environmental officials from Quebec and New York looked on, Gov. Phil Scott signed a letter committing to reduce pollution in Lake Champlain as part of an inter-state and international effort.
    As top environmental officials from Quebec and New York looked on, Gov. Phil Scott signed a letter committing to reduce pollution in Lake Champlain as part of an inter-state and international effort.
    Taylor Dobbs / VPR

Officials from Vermont, New York, Quebec and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency all committed to combine their efforts to reduce pollution in Lake Champlain on Monday in the first updated pollution management plan since 2010.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed onto the new plan at an event in Crown Point, New York, alongside the commissioner from New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation and Quebec’s Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and the Fight against Climate Change.

The plan, called Opportunities For Action, was developed by the Lake Champlain Basin Program as a means to guide the program’s funding and the water quality efforts by all governments in the Lake Champlain Basin.

The four main goals of the plan are clean water, a healthy ecosystem, thriving communities and an informed and involved public.

Scott said his administration’s focus on Vermont’s economy doesn’t mean he plans to take focus away from environmental issues.

“As we look to grow the economy, we need to look in every area, not just the obvious places,” Scott said. “That's why I propose to invest $55 million in clean water funding for the coming year, an increase of almost $23 million over current levels.”

An excess of phosphorus in Lake Champlain has caused toxic cyanobacteria blooms (also known as blue-green algae) in recent years, closing beaches and lowering property values along the lake.

Deborah Szaro is the acting Region 1 administrator for the EPA, overseeing New England. She says that besides being potentially toxic, those blooms make it harder for people to enjoy the lake.

“We don’t want those to happen. They ruin the beauty of the lake and impair our recreation and our use of that lake and that beautiful resource,” she said.

Getting phosphorus out of the lake is a challenge for government officials all over the Lake Champlain basin, Szaro said, but especially challenging for Vermont.

“We need a 34 percent reduction in Vermont alone, along with continued reductions in New York and Quebec, to meet our goals down the line,” she said.

The state has organized a comprehensive plan that outlines how officials plan to achieve those reductions, and it includes policies to reduce water pollution from every part of the landscape, from urban parking lots to farm fields to forests.

Tags: 
Lake Champlain
Environment
Water Quality
Phil Scott
Government & Politics
The Frequency
VPR News

Related Content

Cleanup Efforts In 3 Southern Vermont Communities Get Boost From EPA Grants

By Jun 15, 2017
Bellows Falls wants to tear down the former Robertson Paper Mill and redevelop the property. A development group was awarded a $200,000 EPA grant Thursday, which will help begin remediation work on the former industrial site.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Brattleboro, Bellows Falls and Bennington will share $700,000 in Environmental Protection Agency cleanup funding to redevelop former industrial properties.

Former EPA Regulator Decries Proposed Trump Cuts

By Apr 30, 2017
Over 200 years ago, the Spitfire, a Revolutionary War-era gunship, sank to the bottom of Lake Champlain after being damaged during the Battle of Valcour Island. Now, researchers are proposing a plan to raise the ship, restore it and put it on display.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR/File

A former regulator at the Environmental Protection Agency says budget cuts proposed by President Donald Trump would have a “devastating” impact on efforts to reduce the flow of pollution into Lake Champlain and other Vermont water bodies.

Advocates Push Lawmakers For Water Quality Funding

By Mar 29, 2017
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

As lawmakers look to defer again a politically difficult decision on how to pay for a $1 billion clean water initiative, advocates are ramping up pressure to adopt a financing plan before the 2017 legislative session adjourns.