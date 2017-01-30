Gov. Scott Calls On Legislature To Help Defy Trump's Immigration Orders

Gov. Phil Scott says Vermont will not cooperate with a federal crackdown on immigration if that enforcement action would violate the Constitution or state’s rights.

In a statement released late Monday, Scott defied President Donald Trump’s sweeping orders that banned immigrants from seven predominately Muslim countries.

“As governor, I will stand up for the rights and civil liberties of all those in our state, and the rights of the state of Vermont,” Scott said.

Scott said he ordered his legal counsel to work with the Vermont attorney general’s office – and other states – “to assess the constitutionality of the executive orders, specifically the impact of the broad policy proclamations contained in the border security and immigration enforcement orders on the Fourth and Tenth Amendments, for the purpose of exploring a legal challenge to the orders.”

The Fourth Amendment protects against unreasonable search and seizure. The Tenth Amendment helps define the relationship between federal and state governments.

Scott said he would elect not to enter the state into agreements with the federal government that ask state law enforcement to enforce federal immigration law.

“Further, [Scott] will seek legislation and support from lawmakers to prohibit local officials from entering such agreements with the federal government,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

“This action will not prohibit law enforcement officers’ ability to uphold the law, but it will ensure they are not carrying out additional actions under the executive order that may ultimately be deemed unconstitutional or infringe on the rights of Vermonters or the rights of Vermont as a sovereign state,” the statement said.

