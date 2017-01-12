Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

Gov. Scott To Get Education Secretary List Next Week

By 47 minutes ago
Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

The State Board of Education will submit a list of candidates for education secretary to Governor Phil Scott next week.

Chairman Stephan Morse says Scott asked the board to extend an earlier deadline because potential applicants didn't know it was the state board that did the first round of interviews.

"Apparently people were inquiring directly from him about the job, and not understanding the process  and the role of the board," Morse says. "So we thought it was only fair to extend it."

The original deadline was set at Dec. 14, but the board pushed that forward to Jan. 10

Up until 2013 the state board selected a leader for the education department.

But the Legislature changed that, and it's now up to the governor to appoint an education secretary from a list passed on from the State Board of Education.

"We take our role in this assignment very seriously," says Morse. "We're vetting the candidates. We're interviewing them. And hopefully we'll be able to come back to the full board next Tuesday with at least three candidates."

Morse says he's received interest from around the country, but most of the applications came from within Vermont.

A search committee will interview candidates Friday, and the board meets Tuesday to finalize the list before submitting it to Scott.

The law says the state board must recommend at least three candidates.

The new Secretary of Education is expected to begin on March 1.

 

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Education
Phil Scott

Related Content

Lawmakers Question Ethics Of State Board Member's Stance On School Choice

By Jan 3, 2017
Charlotte Albright / VPR file

Three state lawmakers say a member of the State Board of Education who wants more oversight of private schools might be receiving payments from national education groups to support that work.

Vermont Education Secretary Rejects ‘Low Performing’ School Label

By & Aug 14, 2014
Toby Talbot / AP

All but eight of Vermont’s public schools have been considered “low performing” under the federal No Child Left Behind law.

That’s because if only one child does not score as proficient, a school is considered low performing under the standard.

But Vermont Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe disputes that label. In a memo to parents recently, she said that the Vermont Agency of Education does not agree with the federal policy.

State Grapples With New U.S. Education Law

By Jan 25, 2016
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Congress got rid of the No Child Left Behind act when it passed the new federal education law at the end of last year.

Now Vermont is trying to understand its roles and responsibilities in developing an accountability system required by law as it waits to get the new rules from the U.S. Department of Education.

As Act 46 Enters Its Second Phase, School Boards Brace For Hard Conversations

By Jun 27, 2016
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

The Act 46 school district consolidation law has jump-started difficult conversations across the state about how Vermonters should govern their schools. As the law moves into its second phase, the talks will likely get more complicated as school boards scramble to comply.