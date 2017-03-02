Gov. Scott, Live At Noon

Vermont's state budget tops one billion dollars, and the balance of raising revenue and controlling costs is a contentious issue between the governor and the Democratic leadership in the Legislature.

Gov. Phil Scott proposed an increase funding for higher education, early child education and childcare that would be offset by cuts in other areas. But his idea is at stalemate with lawmakers, as the midway point of the legislative session draws near.

Scott will make a case for his approach to the state budget, and we'll look at his position on other issues, including property taxes, finding a funding source to clean up Lake Champlain and other waterways, and the prospects of enacting a new paid family leave law.

Post your questions for Governor Scott below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.



Broadcast live on March 3, 2017 at 12 noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.