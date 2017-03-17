Gov. Scott's 'Government Modernization And Efficiency Team' Members Discuss Goals

In his inaugural address in January, Gov. Phil Scott promised that his administration would focus on what he called "outcomes over process." To that end, he announced that he would form a team to improve government efficiency.
On Friday, Vermont Edition spoke with a couple members of that Government Modernization and Efficiency Team about what they hope to accomplish and focused in on one major area – improving the state's use of IT.
Guests for this conversation were:
- Sue Zeller, the chief performance officer in the Agency of Administration and also the chair of the Government Modernization and Efficiency Team
- Neale Lunderville, general manager of Burlington Electric Department and a member of the Government Modernization and Efficiency Team
Listen to the conversation from Vermont Edition above.