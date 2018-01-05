Gov. Scott's Proposed Benefits For Vermont Veterans And Guard Members

Live call-in discussion: Several of the proposals Gov. Phil Scott made in his State of the State address Thursday involved Vermont's veterans and National Guard members. These include free tuition for guard members and removing the state income tax on military pensions.

We'll talk with Maj. Gen. Steven Cray, Vermont's adjutant general, about the governor's ideas for the state's military personnel.

We'll also hear from State Rep. Helen Head, chair of the House Committee on General, Housing and Military Affairs, about the free tuition proposal and from Bob Burke, director of the Vermont Office of Veterans Affairs, on the benefits currently available to Vermont's veterans.

Post your questions or comments about these benefits here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.