Related Program: 
VPR News

Government Shutdown Puts Vermont Business Plans On Hold

By 51 minutes ago
  • Brattleboro Savings & Loan is offering interest-free loans to government workers who are not receiving paychecks during the government shutdown
    Brattleboro Savings & Loan is offering interest-free loans to government workers who are not receiving paychecks during the government shutdown

The partial federal government shutdown is slowing business projects in Vermont.

Vermont Banking Association president Chris D’Elia says banks that need to work with federal agencies on some loans can’t get their paperwork processed. The federal Small Business Administration is closed as the partial government shutdown is now the longest in history.

“It is delaying projects from moving forward because there’s no one at these federal agencies that can work on those applications right now,” D’Elia said.

"It is delaying projects from moving forward because there's no one at these federal agencies that can work on those applications right now." — Chris D'Elia, president of Vermont Bankers Asociation

D’Elia sent out a survey this week to Vermont banks asking how the shutdown is hurting their business. He said banks are worried about how long the shutdown might last.

“It’s unfortunate that’s it’s going on as long as it is,” he said. “And there’s many impacts that might be felt long term. Hopefully this can get resolved sooner rather than later.”

He says at least half the banks in the state are offering special loans to government workers who aren’t receiving paychecks.

Brattleboro Savings & Loan president Dan Yates says this is the first time the bank has taken that step during a government shutdown. There’s an Internal Revenue Service office and a United States Department of Agriculture office in Brattleboro.

“Past government shutdowns have ended up being resolved very quickly before anybody has passed a paycheck period,” Yates said. “And we felt very strongly that we wanted to make help available to folks that work for the government that are in our market area.”

The bank is also asking  government workers with existing loans to reach out if they’re having trouble making their payments.

“I think it’s an absolute tragedy that the government is holding these people hostage and their paychecks hostage over ideology,” Yates said.

Disclosure: Brattleboro Savings & Loan is a VPR underwriter.
 

Tags: 
VPR News
Business
Government & Politics
The Vermont Economy

Related Content

State Worries Dairy Insurance Program Will Be Affected If Shutdown Drags On

By 22 hours ago
Multiple brown cows standing in a row before hay, one has its head up.
Toby Talbot / Associated Press File

Farmers needing government loans confront empty offices and unanswered calls as the partial government shutdown drags into the fourth week. State officials are also concerned that the shutdown will result in a delay in developing a program designed to help struggling dairy farmers.

Tracking The Shutdown's Vermont Impact

By & Jan 10, 2019
The partial government shutdown has lasted since December 22. We're talking about the impact on Vermont.
Jose Luis Magana / AP

The partial shutdown of the federal government has now stretched to almost three weeks. We're looking at the impacts the shutdown is having on our state, from some federal employees going without pay to ripple effects on airports, farms and research. And we want to hear if you've been affected.

Merchants Bank Sale Highlights Change And Challenges In Vermont Banking

By Oct 26, 2016
Taylor Dobbs / VPR

Merchant’s Bank, the last statewide, state-chartered bank in Vermont, plans to merge with New York-based Community Bank System in a deal announced Monday.

A 'Brave Little State' Excerpt: Starting And Running A Small Business In Vermont

By , & Dec 18, 2018

“What does it take to start and run a successful small business in Vermont?” That’s the question that VPR podcast Brave Little State answers in its December 2018 episode.

Host Angela Evancie talks to VPR's Mitch Wertlieb about how the people-powered podcast model works, plus we play an excerpt from the episode to learn about what sparked the curiosity for this month's question-asker and hear advice from small-business owners in Vermont.