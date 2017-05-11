Governor Phil Scott Live

Live call-in discussion: A late proposal by Governor Phil Scott on teachers' health care plans sent the Legislative session into overtime. We hear from Governor Scott about the plan and the timing of introducing the idea so late in the session.

He also discusses other budget issues, the marijuana bill, and ethics commission legislation.

Post your questions or comments for Governor Phil Scott here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, May 12, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.