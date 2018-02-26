With The Governor's Support, Lawmakers Move Forward On Gun Control

The conversation around gun control in Vermont has changed significantly in the days following the arrest of an 18-year-old for allegedly plotting a mass shooting in Fair Haven. Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who had resisted any changes to the state's gun laws, now has presented a set of proposals to tighten them, and lawmakers are already taking action. We’re talking about what might happen.

We're joined by Peter Hirschfeld, who has been covering this story for VPR.

Post your comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.