Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

With The Governor's Support, Lawmakers Move Forward On Gun Control

By , & 3 hours ago
  • Gun control advocates demonstrate at the State House in Montpelier, on Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018.
    Gun control advocates demonstrate at the State House in Montpelier, on Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018.
    Wilson Ring / AP

The conversation around gun control in Vermont has changed significantly in the days following the arrest of an 18-year-old for allegedly plotting a mass shooting in Fair Haven. Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who had resisted any changes to the state's gun laws, now has presented a set of proposals to tighten them, and lawmakers are already taking action. We’re talking about what might happen.

We're joined by Peter Hirschfeld, who has been covering this story for VPR.

Post your comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Guns
Vermont Legislature

Related Content

After Parkland Shooting, Protest And A Push For Gun Control In Montpelier

By Feb 20, 2018
Leah Sagan-Dworsky, 19, of Montpelier, was among the people calling for stricter gun laws at a rally on the steps of the Statehouse Tuesday. Sagan-Dworsky is holding a sign asking Sen. Dick Sears to move two bills out of commitee.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

A bill that would require background checks for private gun sales in Vermont has been stuck in the Senate Judiciary Committee since last year, but the legislation could be headed for a vote on the Senate floor even without the committee’s approval.

In Less Than A Week, Scott And Lawmakers Put Gun Control Bills On Fast Track

By Feb 22, 2018
Jordan Verasamy, 14, of Essex, joined students from across Vermont at a press conference in Montpelier Thursday to call on lawmakers to pass legislation that would require background checks for private gun sales.
Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / The Times Argus

For decades gun control has been the third rail of Vermont politics — but almost overnight that appears to have changed — and recent events in Vermont and beyond have put gun legislation on a fast track in Montpelier.