Vermont Edition

Grace Potter Comes Home For Grand Point North

By & 50 minutes ago
  • Before she appears at Grand Point North this weekend, Grace Potter stops in to talk with Vermont Edition.
    Paul A. Hebert / Associated Press/Invision

It's been a long time and a lot of touring since Grace Potter and the Nocturnals got together at St. Lawrence University and were a Vermont band. But Grace is back home this week for the music festival she started in 2011 - Grand Point North.

She joins us to talk about where her music career has taken her and how Grand Point North has grown over the last seven years.

Post your comments or questions for Grace Potter here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Arts & Culture
Grace Potter

