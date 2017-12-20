Related Program: 
Gracey Paley Reads 'The Loudest Voice'

By 1 hour ago
  • Despite the story's popularity, Grace Paley's 1998 reading of it at Vermont Public Radio for New Letters On The Air was the first time she ever recorded it.
A holiday favorite, this highly anthologized short story is read by the late author Grace Paley.

"The Loudest Voice" is an amusing tale about a little Jewish girl, chosen to play the lead in her school's Christmas pageant, and her family's reactions.

It was published in Grace Paley, The Collected Short Stories published by Farrar, Straus and Giroux.

Are listening to holiday classics like Paley's "The Loudest Voice" part of your holiday tradition? Share your stories and memories below!

