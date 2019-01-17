'Green' Graveyard Aims To Preserve Lake Champlain/ Adirondacks Animal Corridor

To preserve a wildlife corridor between Lake Champlain and the Adirondacks that could help animals survive a changing climate, a new organization is taking a unique approach: the Spirit Sanctuary in Essex, New York is buying up land for people who want to be buried there.

The interred must use green burial processes—no embalming, no vault, only a biodegradable casket or shroud—as part of efforts to preserve the landscape in perpetuity.

Michelle Acciavatti, a death doula for the Spirit Sanctuary project and president of Green Burial Vermont, joins Vermont Edition to explain the project and what's involved in a green burial.

