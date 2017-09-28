Green Mountain Care Board Chair Examines New Provider Payment Plan

Live call-in discussion: After Al Gobeille was selected to lead Vermont's Agency of Human Services, Rutland State Sen. Kevin Mullin was chosen to succeed Gobeille as chairman of the Green Mountain Care Board.

We're talking with Mullin about a payment reform plan the board is considering that changes how health care providers are reimbursed.

We'll also speak with the chairman about other key issues, including how the continuing impasse on health care in Washington could affect Vermont.

Broadcast live on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.