Vermont Edition

Green Mountain Care Board Chair Examines New Provider Payment Plan

By & 43 minutes ago
  • The Green Mountain Care Board is now under the direction of Kevin Mullin, a former Rutland state senator.
Live call-in discussion: After Al Gobeille was selected to lead Vermont's Agency of Human Services, Rutland State Sen. Kevin Mullin was chosen to succeed Gobeille as chairman of the Green Mountain Care Board.

We're talking with Mullin about a payment reform plan the board is considering that changes how health care providers are reimbursed.

We'll also speak with the chairman about other key issues, including how the continuing impasse on health care in Washington could affect Vermont.

Post your questions or comments for Mullin here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

 

Green Mountain Care Board Chairman Expresses Concern Over Bonuses Paid To Hospital CEOs

By Aug 23, 2017
The Green Mountain Care Board recently released detailed financial information for hospital administrators and top-paid physicians throughout the state. The report shows that the average pay for hospital CEOs was roughly $600,000, and in some cases, large bonuses were also paid out.

Vermont's Lack Of Primary Care Doctors Could Threaten Health Care Reform Efforts

By Aug 15, 2017
Vermont's shortage of primary care doctors will soon get worse because a number of them will retire in the next few years.
Many states across the country have a need to attract more primary care physicians, but Vermont's situation has an additional twist - a sizeable number of the state's primary care doctors are expected to retire in the next few years.

Regulators Lower Blue Cross Rate Hikes, But Say Increase Is Still 'Ridiculously High'

By Aug 10, 2017
State regulators have ratcheted down the premium increases sought by the Vermont’s largest private health insurer, but one key official says rate hikes for next year’s plans will still be “ridiculously high.”