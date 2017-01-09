Related Program: 
VPR News

Green Mountain College Launches $200,000 Scholarship To Encourage Sustainability

By 43 minutes ago
Related Program: 
VPR News
  • Green Mountain College, in Poultney, announced a new $200,000 scholarship for high school seniors who want to pursue an interest and eventually a career in sustainbility.
    Green Mountain College, in Poultney, announced a new $200,000 scholarship for high school seniors who want to pursue an interest and eventually a career in sustainbility.
    Nina Keck / VPR

Officials at Green Mountain College hope a new annual $200,000 scholarship will attract students who might not otherwise consider a private college or a career in sustainability.

College President Robert Allen says the school’s First in Sustainability Scholarship is targeted at high school seniors and will fully cover the winner's four-year tuition, room, board and fees.

Green Mountain College, in Poultney, has earned high marks for its green campus, sustainable agriculture program and what it calls its Environmental Liberal Arts Curriculum.

But Allen says social and economic sustainability are just as important for students to understand: “The shrinking middle class, for instance, or the nation’s widening social divide.”

“We’re focusing all our energies on empowering this next generation to focus on what we consider the really important issues facing our country and our world,” says Allen. And he says it's important the college ensure students develop the tools they need to make a living from that expertise once they graduate.

Allen hopes the new scholarship will help bring attention to that mission and encourage a wider array of students to apply to the college.

“We put this scholarship out there, a full scholarship, $200,000, mostly so there would be no barriers for anyone to applying," he says.

Green Mountain College has about 500 undergraduate students and, including room and board, costs about $50,000 a year to attend.

High school seniors who want to apply for the annual scholarship need to write an essay answering two questions focused on sustainability. The deadline is Feb. 15, 2017. One winner will be announced on April 15.

Tags: 
Education
Environment
VPR News

Related Content

A Farming Movement To Promote Environmental And Social Balance

By & Jan 2, 2017
Steve Zind / VPR

There's an idealized image of agriculture that has animals, the environment, food and farmers themselves thriving in a balanced ecosystem.

A Peek Into A Sharon Tiny House During A Winter Storm

By Dec 30, 2016
VPR / Sananes

The promise of low mortgages and reduced expenses has people all over the country moving into what are called "tiny houses." Generally up to 400 square feet in size, the structures are an affordable, self-reliant alternative to typical family dwellings.

Woodstock Arena To Be The First Zero-Energy Ice Skating Rink In The Country

By Dec 28, 2016
Wilson Ring / AP

It takes a lot of electricity to keep an ice skating rink running. That's part of why the Woodstock Union Arena has created a four-tier plan to reduce energy costs, which account for about one-third of its business expenses.

Scott And Legislators Differ On 2-Year, Large-Scale Wind Moratorium

By Dec 27, 2016
Angela Evancie / VPR

It appears the siting of industrial wind projects could be a key issue during the 2017 legislative session. That's because Governor-elect Phil Scott says he wants lawmakers to enact a two-year moratorium on all large, ridgeline wind proposals.