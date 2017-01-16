Related Programs: 
Green Mountain Valley School Awarded U.S. Ski Team Partnership

Green Mountain Valley School, in Fayston, has been named a “development site” and “high performance center” for the U.S. Ski Team. The new designations are part of a training partnership program being promoted by the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association, which oversees the U.S. Ski Team.

Steve Utter is alpine program director at Green Mountain Valley School. He says the development training site designation formalizes a relationship that has long existed between Sugarbush, Green Mountain Valley School and the U.S. Ski Team.

The high performance center designation will bring experts from the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association’s Center of Excellence to the Fayston campus. Utter says that will be a big benefit for the school’s student athletes.

"Center of Excellence experts and scientists, sports physiologists, nutritionists will be making regular trips to GMVS to offer guidance and support, see what we’re doing and give instruction to our staff," he says.

Burke Mountain Academy received the same designations last month. And U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association CEO Tiger Shaw, a Vermont native, says other Vermont clubs will likely be awarded official designations within the next year.

