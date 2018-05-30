A Growing Push To Wipe Out Past Marijuana Misdemeanors

On July 1 Vermont's marijuana laws will allow adults 21 and older to posess and cultivate small quantities of the drug for personal use. But possession of small amounts of the drug has been a misdemeanor offense in Vermont, which means thousands of Vermonters will have criminal records for offenses that will soon be considered legal in the state. Now Vermont Law School is working with states attorneys in two counties to facilitate expunging those offenses from Vermonters' criminal records.

Expunging records removes the conviction from an individual's criminal record. Such convictions can have negative impacts on a person's employment prospects, housing, finances and more. After an offense is formally expunged, people can lawfully claim to never have been convicted or arrested.

David Cahill, state's attorney in Windsor County, joins Vermont Edition to talk about the process of expungment, what offenses are eligible and the changing philosophies in Vermont's marijuana laws.

Vermont Law School’s Center for Justice Reform is hosting “Expungement Day” events in early June in Chittenden and Windsor County.

Windsor County: Saturday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in Room 012 at Oakes Hall at Vermont Law School in South Royalton.

Saturday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in Room 012 at Oakes Hall at Vermont Law School in South Royalton. Chittenden County: Tuesday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Courtroom 2C of the Costello Courthouse at 32 Cherry Street in Burlington.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.