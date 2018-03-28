Related Program: 
Gun Control Bill Gets Final Approval In Vermont House, Now Off To Senate

  • House lawmakers gave final approval to a wide-ranging gun bill Tuesday night. The legislation heads now to the Vermont Senate, which is expected to hold a final vote before the end of the week.
    Angela Evancie / VPR file

The Vermont House of Representatives has given final approval to a slate of new gun restrictions.

The debate on the controversial legislation, called S.55, lasted until nearly 9 p.m. on Tuesday. But the lengthy back and forth did little to change minds — in the end, the outcome of the vote was similar to a preliminary vote on the bill last week.

More from VPR — After Marathon 10-Hour Debate, House Passes Gun Control Bill [March 23]

Supporters of the legislation, like Moretown Rep. Maxine Grad, say the bill is an important public safety measure.

“S.55 addresses school and community safety by ensuring guns remain in the hands of those who should have them,” Grad said Tuesday.

The bill would require background checks for private gun sales, and raise the legal age to purchase a gun to 21. It would also ban the sale or purchase of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, though that provision was amended Tuesday to allow for 15-round magazines for handguns.

Lawmakers also amended the magazine provision to allow for the manufacture of high-capacity magazines, in an attempt to protect jobs at Century Arms, a gun manufacturer in Franklin County.

More from VPR — What's Next For This Gun Control Bill? [March 26]

Berlin Rep. Patti Lewis says the new restrictions on gun ownership infringe on the constitutional rights of law-abiding Vermonters.

“Vermont does not have a gun problem. S.55 is a perceived solution to a perceived problem,” Lewis said.

The legislation passed by an 89-to-54 margin in the House. The Vermont Senate is expected to hold a vote on the bill later this week.

Students Rally As Vt. Lawmakers Consider Stronger Gun Laws

By Mar 24, 2018
The Vermont Statehouse on a blue-sky day, with people gathering on the lawn and some holding signs.
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

On Saturday afternoon, protesters filled the lawn in front of the Vermont Statehouse — where just the night before, House lawmakers gave preliminary approval to a bill that would strengthen gun control laws in the state.

After Marathon 10-Hour Debate, Vermont House Passes Gun Control Bill

By Mar 23, 2018
The House chamber of the Vermont Legislature
Angela Evancie / VPR/file

A big week for gun control at the Statehouse culminated in a day-long debate over a bill that would raise the age at which Vermonters could purchase guns, ban bump stocks, require universal background checks and restrict magazine capacity. 

Students Demand Action From Montpelier On Gun Control Bills

By Mar 21, 2018
About 150 students from Montpelier High School walked out of class Wednesday afternoon to stage a rally on the steps of the Statehouse. Students across Vermont are calling on lawmakers to pass new gun legislation.
Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / The Times Argus

The school shooting in Parkland, Florida has given rise to a new wave of young activists. On Wednesday afternoon, House and Senate lawmakers heard from some of the Vermont students who are demanding action from Montpelier on gun control legislation.

Gun Rights Advocates Say Proposed Vt. Legislation Would Infringe On Owners' Rights

By Mar 14, 2018
Ed Wilson, in yellow, was one of nearly 200 gun rights advocates in the Statehouse cafeteria Tuesday evening. Wilson and others say proposed gun legislation in Montpelier would infringe on gun owners' rights.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

In their first show of political force in Montpelier since lawmakers began taking up new firearms legislation, about 200 gun rights advocates jammed the Statehouse cafeteria Tuesday evening to show their opposition to the bills.