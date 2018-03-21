Gun Legislation Still Moving Forward, Just Slower Than Gov. Scott Wanted

After the arrest of a man who was allegedly planning to inflict mass casualties at Fair Haven High School in February, Gov. Phil Scott changed his long-time opposition to increased gun control. Gov. Scott said he wanted to see several pieces of firearms legislation on his desk by Town Meeting Day. That deadline has come and gone.

WCAX Montpelier Bureau Chief Neal Goswami spoke with Vermont Edition to discuss where things stand currently in the Vermont legislature regarding new gun control laws.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.