Vermont Edition

Gun Owners: What Should Gun Control Look Like In Vermont?

By & 44 minutes ago
  • We're talking with Vermont gun owners about how their use of firearms informs their views on gun laws and gun control.
    artas / iStock

Conversations about firearms and gun control are often dominated by extreme views, leaving many in the middle whose voices aren't heard. That includes voices informed by their own gun ownership. We're talking with Vermont gun owners about recent shifts in the discussion around guns and our gun laws. 

We're joined by:

  • Jeff Chamberlin, a hunter from Killington who says he has used guns since the age of 12
  • Michael Abajian, a retired Montpelier physician who has owned and used guns his whole life
  • Seth Chase, a Colchester network engineer who has used guns his entire life, including the years before, during, and after his time in the U.S. Army and the Vermont Army National Guard.

We want to hear from you too. Share your thoughts on firearms and the conversation around guns and gun laws below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Mar. 1, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

With The Governor's Support, Lawmakers Move Forward On Gun Control

By , & Feb 26, 2018
Gun control advocates demonstrate at the State House in Montpelier, on Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018.
Wilson Ring / AP

The conversation around gun control in Vermont has changed significantly in the days following the arrest of an 18-year-old for allegedly plotting a mass shooting in Fair Haven. Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who had resisted any changes to the state's gun laws, now has presented a set of proposals to tighten them, and lawmakers are already taking action. We’re talking about what might happen.

'I Knew That I Had To Tell Someone': Teen On Her Choice To Report A Potential School Shooting

By & Feb 26, 2018
Angela McDevitt is being credited with helping to thwart what could have been a deadly school shooting in Vermont.
Angela McDevitt

On the day a shooter in Florida killed 17 people at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, 18-year old Jack Sawyer of Poultney, Vermont was allegedly texting with his friend Angela McDevitt. "That's fantastic. 100% support it" he is reported to have written about the Parkland shooting. "It's just natural selection, taken up a notch."