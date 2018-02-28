Gun Owners: What Should Gun Control Look Like In Vermont?

Conversations about firearms and gun control are often dominated by extreme views, leaving many in the middle whose voices aren't heard. That includes voices informed by their own gun ownership. We're talking with Vermont gun owners about recent shifts in the discussion around guns and our gun laws.

We're joined by:

Jeff Chamberlin , a hunter from Killington who says he has used guns since the age of 12

Michael Abajian , a retired Montpelier physician who has owned and used guns his whole life

Seth Chase, a Colchester network engineer who has used guns his entire life, including the years before, during, and after his time in the U.S. Army and the Vermont Army National Guard.

