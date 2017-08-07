Related Program: 
Guns Killed 420 People In Vermont From 2011-2016

From Jan. 1, 2011 to the end of December, 2016, 420 people died in Vermont from gunshot wounds. The majority of those people died by suicide. For the Gunshots project, VPR created a database of all 420 of those deaths in an effort to better understand the issue of gun deaths in Vermont.

VPR's Gunshots series explores the role of guns in live — and death — in Vermont through commentary, data and in depth reporting.

