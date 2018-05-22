Gunshots Project Update: Takeaways From 2017 Gun Deaths Data

VPR's Henry Epp spoke with VPR reporters Emily Corwin and Liam Elder-Connors about the project on May 22, 2018.

Last year, Vermont Public Radio published an investigation into gun deaths in Vermont. Reporters and volunteers compiled a database of gun deaths in Vermont from 2011 through 2016, based on paper death certificates provided by the Vermont Department of Health.

This year, VPR worked with staff at the St. Albans Messenger to collect, enter and verify data from 2017.

Trends remained steady in most cases. However, there were two notable changes in 2017:

This was the only year in the data set in which an accidental gunshot wound took a life.

Additionally, fewer current and former members of the U.S. armed forces died by suicide in 2017 than in any of the previous six years.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE UPDATED DATABASE

2017 Takeaways

66 people died from gunshots in Vermont.

56 were male.

91 percent of the deaths were suicides.

Of 60 suicides, 51 were white men.

There were 5 homicides. None involved law enforcement.

9 of the deceased served in the U.S. armed forces. All died by suicide.

Updated Overview: 2011-2017

486 people died from gunshots in Vermont, an average of 69 people per year.

88 percent were male.

89 percent were suicides.

80 percent were suicides by white males.

There were 52 homicides. Five involved law enforcement.

Of 433 suicides, 123 served in the U.S. armed forces.

1 person died from an accidental gunshot wound.

Here's how some of the 2017 data compares with the previous six years:

From 2011 through 2016, an average of 70 people died from gunshots per year in Vermont. In 2017, 66 people died from gunshots.

Of those 66 gunshot deaths in 2017, 60 total — or 91 percent — were suicides. Over the previous six years, suicide constituted 89 percent of gun deaths.

White men continue to die by suicide at a high rate. Between 2011 and 2016, 81 percent of suicide deaths by gunshot were white men. In 2017, 77 percent of suicide deaths by gunshot were white men. White men make up approximately 47 percent of the Vermont population.

Additionally, fewer current and former members of the U.S. armed forces died by suicide in 2017 than in each of the previous six years.

Here are some resources if you or someone you know is considering suicide: