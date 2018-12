Boston Symphony Orchestra and Women of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Bernard Haitink, conductor

Haydn: Symphony No. 60 Il Distratto

Debussy: Three Nocturnes

Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp, finale  (Elizabeth Rowe, flute; Steven Ansell, viola; Jessica Zhou, harp)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92

Listen Sunday December 16 at 1 p.m.