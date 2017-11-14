Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

A Hampton Inn & Suites Hotel Is Coming To Montpelier

By 1 hour ago
  • Fred Bashara announces his family plans to open a new Hampton Inn & Suites behind the Capitol Plaza.
    Fred Bashara announces his family plans to open a new Hampton Inn & Suites behind the Capitol Plaza.
    Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

The family that owns Montpelier’s Capitol Plaza hopes to open another hotel right behind its existing hotel on State Street.

While Gov. Phil Scott and Mayor John Hollar were among those who spoke during the announcement, the headliner was Capitol Plaza owner Fred Bashara.

He says the Hilton Hotel Corporation awarded his family business the franchise for Hampton Inn & Suites.

"We’re going to construct an 84-room hotel at the rear of our parking lot," Bashara explains. "Adjacent to that will be a parking structure. We’re going to tear up the parking lot that you see out there now and landscape it, beautify it, make a new roadway, easier traffic."

Plans call for the new hotel to be located in this section of parking lot, behind the Capitol Plaza.
Credit Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

The project still needs to go through the permitting process, but Bashara says he hopes to break ground in the spring.

The new five-story hotel, including a pool and fitness center, will face Taylor Street and extend back into the parking lot behind the Capital Plaza, next to the railroad tracks. A proposed parking garage would be located behind the Episcopal Church.

Bashara says the Capitol Plaza will remain open, and undergo renovations this spring.
 

Tags: 
VPR News
Public Post
The Vermont Economy
Montpelier
The Frequency

Related Content

A Plan For Camel's Hump: Managing Thousands Of Acres Used By Hikers, Loggers And Bears

By Nov 10, 2017
Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation Stewardship Forester Jason Nerenberg stands at the Monroe Trailhead at Camel's Hump State Park, in Duxbury.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Trying to balance the varying interests for more than 26,000 acres of land is a big task, but the state of Vermont has created a new draft management plan for Camel's Hump — and they want to know what the public thinks.

Can An Art Walk Through Lyndonville Revitalize The Village?

By Nov 3, 2017
About half the artwork at the Lyndonville Art Walk includes images of crows. The call to artists stated, "Jeezum Crow, it's November!" and encouraged entries around that theme.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Fifty artists, most of them local, contributed work to a month-long art exhibit in ten businesses and empty storefronts throughout Lyndonville in the hopes of inspiring others to invest in the village.

The Country's First Interactive Sustainability Park Is Taking Root In Waterbury Center

By Oct 27, 2017
GreenSpark founders Ella Malamud and Alex Chernomazov stand at the future site of GreenSpark's renewable energy exhibits. In the background are three modified shipping containers housing the park's transportation exhibits.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Between outdoor tourism, world-class agricultural businesses and a booming alternative energy market, Vermont has come to be known as a hub for sustainable living. Now Vermont is home to the country’s first interactive sustainability park.