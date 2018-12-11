Related Programs: 
VPR Classical
New York Philharmonic

Handel's 'Messiah'

By 1 hour ago
  • Helmuth Rilling conducts Handel's 'Messiah' with the New York Philharmonic this week.
    Jon Christopher Meyers

New York Philharmonic
Helmuth Rilling, conductor
Gachinger Kantorei, Stuttgart; Annette Dash, soprano; Daniel Taylor, countertenor; James Taylor, tenor; Shenyang, bass.

Handel: Messiah

Listen Thursday December 13 at 8 p.m.