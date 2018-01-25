A Happy Big Birthday To Jim Rooney

A tip of an upside-down guitar neck to Vermont producer, author, and musician Jim Rooney, celebrating his 80th birthday this month, marveling at Indian ragas played on a soprano sax, and the usual wide variety of all things musical (especially from Vermont)!.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Deborah Rawson Memorial Library in Jericho presents Cricket Blue on Sunday February 4th at 2 p.m.

Americana duo Pepper and Sassafras will perform at the Ripton Community Coffee House on Saturday February 3rd at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Adirondack balladeer Dan Berggren will be playing at Emmanuel Friedens Church in

Schenectady on Sunday February 4th at 3 p.m.

The Steph Pappas Experience will play at the Light Club Lamp Shop in Burlington on Saturday February 3rd from 7-8 p.m.

Veteran music producer and VT resident Jim Rooney will be celebrating his 80th birthday with a concert benefiting Royalton Community Radio at the Tunbridge Town Hall Friday, Feb. 2, 7:30pm (doors open at 7). Special musical guests will include Bob Amos, Colin McCaffrey, Chris Brashear, and The Starline Rhythm Boys.

Le Vent Du Nord will return to the Barre Opera House on Saturday February 3rd at 7:30 p.m.

Gypsy Reel will be playing at RiRa in Burlington every Wednesday from 7:30 p.m. -10

The progressive string quartet Blind Crow will be playing at the Palmer St. Coffeehouse in Plattsburgh on Friday February 2nd at 7:30

Old Songs in Voorheesville, NY presents a Community Barn Dance on Saturday February 3rd. Music will be provided by the Gordon Schmidt Alliance, and Kathryn Wedderburn will be the caller.