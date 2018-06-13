Happy Father's Day!

Our annual Father's Day spectacular, plus previews of upcoming live shows in the VPR listening area and one unique folk music festival too !

This program will air on Sunday June 17th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

There will be a concert at the Schoolhouse in Cabot on Saturday, June 23rd featuring Rayna Gellert and Kieran Kane. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Rock Farmer Records, River Roost, Upper Pass, The Alchemist and Stowe Cider celebrate and welcome summer at Harvest Moon Orchard in Newbury Village with a weekend long festival to raise money for music scholarships. The view of the White Mountains along the Connecticut River make this the music festival for the whole family with handpicked bands including Hot Flannel, Bow Thayer, Hunter Paye, Chance Lindsley, Jeremiah McLane, jam sessions, fine food, drink, campsites and more…

The duo Goodnight Moonshine (featuring Molly Venter from Red Molly) will be performing at the Café Lena in Saratoga Springs on Thursday June 21st at 7 p.m.

Mary McGinniss and her band the Selkies will be performing on Saturday June 23rd at the Meeting House on the Green in East Fairfield at 7 p.m.

Ohio singer/songwriter Renee Dion will be playing at Brandon Music on Saturday June 23rd at 7 p.m.

Rhiannon Giddens will be performing at Fuller Hall at the St. Johnsbury Academy on Friday June 22nd. Music begins at 6:30 p.m.