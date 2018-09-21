On This Harvest Moon

Darkness on the delta, tramps and hawkers, the weekend of the harvest moon, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday September 23rd from 7-10 p.m. This week's calendar announcements: The Klezmer Yiddishkeit Ensemble performs Saturday. September 29th at Living Tree Alliance in Moretown at 8 p.m.

Carol Hausner, Jonathan “Doc” Kaplan and special guest Dave Lovald will be performing at Sweet Melissa’s

in Montpelier on Thursday 9/27/18 from 8 - 11 PM and on Friday 9/28 at Highlanld Lodge in Greensboro from 7-9- p.m.

Martin Grosswendt and Susanne Salem-Schatz make a return appearance at Cabot’s historic Town Hall (Willey Building) on Sunday, September 30th at 4 p.m. Martin will also be giving a workshop on the guitar style of Joseph Spence in Cabot on Saturday September 29th in the afternoon.

Stage 33 Live welcomes Willa Mamet and Paul Miller with special guest Dayna Kurtz on Thursday September 27th at 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m., show starts at 6.

Beg Steal & Borrow will be peforming at Parker Pie in W. Glover on Sunday September 30th from noon-3 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Zak Trojano will be playing at the Zen Barn in Waterbury on Saturday, September 29th .

Neko Case will be performing at Fuller Hall in St. Johnsbury on Thursday September 27th at 7 p.m.

The VT Cajun band Chaque Fois will be playing at the Feast and Field Market in Barnard on Thursday September 27th from 5 – 7 p.m.