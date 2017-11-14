Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

Hate Crimes In Vermont Up In 2016, According To FBI Data

By 59 minutes ago
  • The FBI released hate crime statistics for 2016 which showed that nationally and in Vermont, the number of reported hate crimes rose. In Vermont, there 25 reported hate crimes last year, up from eight in 2015.
    The FBI released hate crime statistics for 2016 which showed that nationally and in Vermont, the number of reported hate crimes rose. In Vermont, there 25 reported hate crimes last year, up from eight in 2015.
    Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

Reported hate crimes increased across the country and in Vermont last year, according to data released Monday by the FBI.

The data from the FBI says there were 25 hate crimes reported in Vermont last year — up from eight in 2015. It's also the highest number in the last seven years.

The FBI defines a hate crime as quote "a traditional offense like murder, arson or vandalism with an added element of bias."

The data released this week shows that last year the number of hate crimes rose to 6,121 from 5,850 in 2015 — a 4.6 percent increase.

Most of the victims in the 2016 data, 58.9 percent, were targeted because of their race or ethnicity.

Vermont's numbers were similar — 64 percent of victims were targeted for their race or ethnicity.

The statistics are reported voluntarily by local law-enforcement. According to the state, most Vermont law enforcement agencies participate.

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Race & Identity
Public Safety

Related Content

'I Am Vermont Too' Project Exposes Microaggressions

By & Oct 30, 2017
Shela Linton, co-coordinator of the I Am Vermont Too project shares one of her microagressions.
courtesy, I Am Vermont Too

In a collection of provocative photographs people are seen holding white boards with messages that include: "I am not an exchange student." "You look so ethnic." "I am only into black guys." "No I'm not adopted." "You're good at sports because you're black." "Your hair is so different. Can I touch it?" All these photos include the hash tag #IAmVermontToo.

Facing Division At Pride Center Of Vermont, Interim Director Calls For 'Restorative Work'

By , & Oct 19, 2017
Rex Butt is the interim executive director of the Pride Center of Vermont.
Pride Center of Vermont, courtesy

After just five months on the job at the Pride Center of Vermont, executive director Susan Hartman abruptly stepped down in early October.

Volunteer and board member Rex Butt has stepped in to lead the organization in the interim, and he said turmoil within the local LGBTQ community contributed to Hartman's swift departure.

Why Is Vermont So Overwhelmingly White?

By & Mar 3, 2017
Angela Evancie / VPR

This month on Brave Little State, the history of Vermont’s whiteness — both racial and cultural — and stories from people of color about what it’s like to live here.