Have We Finally Reached The Age Of The Electric Car?

Live call-in discussion: There are some positive virtues of electric vehicles, like reducing carbon emissions created by conventional gas-powered engines. But where does the money meet the road?

We talk to Dr. Lisa Aultman-Hall, professor at UVM's Transportation Research Center, and Dave Roberts, Drive Electric VT Coordinator with Vermont Energy Investment Corporation, discuss just how affordable electric cars really are, and how they work in a state like Vermont.

Broadcast live on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.