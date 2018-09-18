Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Hawks, Hurricanes And The Declining Numbers Of Raptors: The Fall Bird Migration Show

By & 1 hour ago
  • Now is a great time to spot hawks, like this broad-winged hawk seen flying over a field in Putney.
    Putneypics / Flickr

Live call-in discussion: It's migration time again, which means high overhead, we'll see a steady stream of birds heading southward. But many of them also winter here. So it's a perfect time to get some direction on where to look and what to look for.

Bird Diva Bridget Butler will talk hawks, discuss the worldwide decline in raptor populations and what impact Hurricane Florence has on migrating birds.

Post your questions or observations for the Bird Diva below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

