Hawks, Hurricanes And The Declining Numbers Of Raptors: The Fall Bird Migration Show

Live call-in discussion: It's migration time again, which means high overhead, we'll see a steady stream of birds heading southward. But many of them also winter here. So it's a perfect time to get some direction on where to look and what to look for.

Bird Diva Bridget Butler will talk hawks, discuss the worldwide decline in raptor populations and what impact Hurricane Florence has on migrating birds.

Post your questions or observations for the Bird Diva below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.